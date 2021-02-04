PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

