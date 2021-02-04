Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.