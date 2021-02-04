Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $171.08 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $172.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

