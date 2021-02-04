Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,606,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,731,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,245,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,315,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

