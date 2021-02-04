Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE EPD opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

