Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

F stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.