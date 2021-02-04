Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,564 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,001,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,448,000 after buying an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

