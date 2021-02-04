Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $72.84.

