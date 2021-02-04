Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.