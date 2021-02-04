Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

