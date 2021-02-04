Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,641 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

