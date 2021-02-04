Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

PFGC stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

