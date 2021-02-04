PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PEP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,541. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

