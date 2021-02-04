Peoples Bank OH Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

