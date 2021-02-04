Peony Price Up 68.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Peony token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $89,774.49 and approximately $272.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055717 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,533,869 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

