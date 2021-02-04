Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Pentair by 20.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 1,312,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

