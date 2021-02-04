Penta (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $805,387.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $805,387.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.