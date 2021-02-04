PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

