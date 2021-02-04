PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,933. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

