Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $118.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.