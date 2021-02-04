Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

