PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading Up 8.5%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s share price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 470,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 566,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

