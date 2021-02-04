PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $139,343.22 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Sang Young Lee bought 3,500 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $38,080.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Sang Young Lee acquired 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $66.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 1,223 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

