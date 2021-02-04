PBF Logistics (PBFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBFX opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.