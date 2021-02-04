Paytomat Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $64,002.89 and approximately $4,179.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00149285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00241390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00040340 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

