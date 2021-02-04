PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.49.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.68. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.