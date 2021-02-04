PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.39.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.