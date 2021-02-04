PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $306.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $218.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.39.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $14.34 on Thursday, hitting $266.24. The stock had a trading volume of 644,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.