Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 440,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 312,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

