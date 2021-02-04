Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.
PTEN opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.
