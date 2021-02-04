Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

PTEN opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

