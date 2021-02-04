Patientory Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,149.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $822,251.07 and approximately $7,149.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.01083210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.43 or 0.04695494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019953 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

