Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:PBHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Pathfinder Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

