Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PASG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Passage Bio stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Passage Bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 21.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $240,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

