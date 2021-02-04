Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $819.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

