Parachute Trading Up 26% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $111,936.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,687,138 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

