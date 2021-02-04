Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Down 13.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) traded down 13.4% during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.50. 8,845,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 4,824,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after buying an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 215,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.