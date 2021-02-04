Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to $0.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

