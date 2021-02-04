Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $377.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.49 and a 200-day moving average of $283.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

