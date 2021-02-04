Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $377.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $390.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

