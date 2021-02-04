Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $94,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

