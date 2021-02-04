Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.22. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

