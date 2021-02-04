Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE CTVA opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

