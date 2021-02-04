Palladium Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,098,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 991.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

