Pakcoin (PAK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $242.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $745,634.76 and approximately $242.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 357.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

