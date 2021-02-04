PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Up 6.8%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.07. 253,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 443,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE comprises 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

