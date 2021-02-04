Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,676.00 and traded as high as $5,794.00. Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at $5,676.00, with a volume of 388,508 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

