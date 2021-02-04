Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBN opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Pacific Alliance Bank has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.
About Pacific Alliance Bank
