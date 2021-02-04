Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBN opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Pacific Alliance Bank has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial banking products and services for businesses, client communities, related business owners, owner's families, and employees in California. The company offers checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include SBA 7A loans; SBA 504 loans for professional practitioners, manufacturers, warehousing, production, distribution, imports, and others; and commercial loans, such as commercial real estate and construction loans, revolving lines of credit and loans for equipment, and revolving lines of credit for working capital, as well as commercial loans for manufacturers, export/importers, distributers, service industry companies, and investors.

