Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.82 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

