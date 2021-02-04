Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

NYSE TS opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

