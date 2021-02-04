Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $4,922,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,682 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

